ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,457,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 364,137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.14% of ManpowerGroup worth $373,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 14.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 69.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 190,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,005,000 after purchasing an additional 77,712 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $349,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 78.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 0.3%

MAN opened at $41.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -108.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.97 and a 12-month high of $75.57.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. ManpowerGroup had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.