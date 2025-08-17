Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PZZA. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,647,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PZZA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on Papa John’s International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $47.57 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average of $42.83.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $529.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 81.42%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

