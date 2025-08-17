Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stake in Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Two Harbors Investments were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investments by 1,052.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 996,188 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Two Harbors Investments by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,491,000 after purchasing an additional 478,958 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Two Harbors Investments by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,313,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,373,000 after purchasing an additional 371,436 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Two Harbors Investments by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,371,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 164,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $12.95 to $13.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Two Harbors Investments Stock Down 0.2%

TWO stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. Two Harbors Investments Corp has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.67.

Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Two Harbors Investments had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a positive return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of ($18.12) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of ($23.29) million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investments Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investments Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.5%. Two Harbors Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.82%.

About Two Harbors Investments

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

