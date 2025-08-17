Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 15,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LW. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price objective on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 1.2%

Lamb Weston stock opened at $54.17 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.