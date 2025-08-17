Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,463 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,493 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 135.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of WBA opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.72 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.66%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

