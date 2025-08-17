Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 213.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 219.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 22.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 15.0% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 215,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGIH opened at $65.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.69. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $125.83. The company has a current ratio of 18.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average of $61.84.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $483.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.96 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LGI Homes from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

