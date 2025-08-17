Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,877 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 4,701,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,487,000 after purchasing an additional 237,491 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,350,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,309,000 after purchasing an additional 236,924 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 858,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 182,180 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,621,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,727,000 after buying an additional 111,170 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ NEO opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67.

Insider Transactions at NeoGenomics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Michael Aaron Kelly bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler set a $11.00 price objective on NeoGenomics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Leerink Partners lowered NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Leerink Partnrs lowered NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEO

About NeoGenomics

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.