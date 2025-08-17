Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stock Holdings in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Employers were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Employers in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Employers by 16.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Employers in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Employers by 8.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Employers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

Insider Activity at Employers

In other news, EVP John M. Mutschink sold 2,000 shares of Employers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $98,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,035.68. The trade was a 9.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Employers Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of EIG stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. Employers Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $972.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.46). Employers had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Employers Holdings Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Employers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Employers’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

