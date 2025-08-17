Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $353,000 Holdings in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,569,000 after purchasing an additional 399,267 shares in the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,900,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 425.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 400,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after purchasing an additional 323,904 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 11.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,436,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,435,000 after purchasing an additional 259,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,497,000 after purchasing an additional 183,272 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $145.74 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $185.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.32.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.06. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RRX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Regal Rexnord from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.25.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

