Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $353,000 Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYAN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 281.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 202.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 21.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYAN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.08.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

NYSE RYAN opened at $59.14 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.77 and a 1 year high of $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.98, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.74.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $855.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.52 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 48.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David P. Bolger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 71,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,059,863.60. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $946,581.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,543.28. The trade was a 92.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.