Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $362,000 Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Medpace were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Medpace by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,795,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in Medpace by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Medpace by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $457.85 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.05 and a twelve month high of $501.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.10. Medpace had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 67.66%. The business had revenue of $603.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Medpace from $328.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Medpace from $298.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $313.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $270.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 48,487 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.69, for a total transaction of $21,901,093.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 962,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,803,569.35. This trade represents a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 10,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,350. The trade was a 22.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,788 shares of company stock valued at $51,018,354 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

