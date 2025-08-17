Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $375,000 Stock Position in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Astrana Health were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Astrana Health alerts:

Astrana Health Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ ASTH opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Astrana Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $63.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.86.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health ( NASDAQ:ASTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $654.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.13 million. Astrana Health had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astrana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.