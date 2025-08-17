Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $398,000 Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,177 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,318 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 214.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 306.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Joshua Todd Munsey sold 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $335,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,162. This represents a 32.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 12,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.84, for a total value of $1,942,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,478.32. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 8.4%

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $146.40 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.41 and a twelve month high of $255.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.92 and its 200-day moving average is $129.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $550.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.15 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

