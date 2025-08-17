Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $405,000 Position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 192.2% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $89.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $87.94 on Friday. nVent Electric PLC has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.96 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 17,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total transaction of $1,594,808.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,636.96. The trade was a 36.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $267,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,202.25. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,780 shares of company stock worth $19,591,172. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

