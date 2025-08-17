Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,039 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 19.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,583,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,256 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEG shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Monday, August 4th.

Shares of LEG opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

