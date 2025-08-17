Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $468.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

MD has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

