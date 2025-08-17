Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $93.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $118.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.82.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $302.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.14.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

