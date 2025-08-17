Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:CRL opened at $156.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.48. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $230.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Cowen upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 400 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $60,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,396.64. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.