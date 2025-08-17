Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 757,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,312,000 after acquiring an additional 118,982 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 756,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,451,000 after purchasing an additional 50,516 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,789,000 after purchasing an additional 162,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 302,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,111,000 after purchasing an additional 100,767 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Helen of Troy stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $529.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.86. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.69 million. Helen of Troy had a negative net margin of 17.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Grass purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $214,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 135,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,460.04. This trade represents a 7.94% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tracy Scheuerman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,115.33. This represents a 43.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 20,435 shares of company stock worth $425,948. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HELE. Wall Street Zen cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Helen of Troy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

Featured Articles

