Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 460,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,524,000 after buying an additional 266,715 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $36,762,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,865.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,092,000 after buying an additional 87,597 shares during the last quarter. Advent International L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 217,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,616,000 after buying an additional 75,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 44,194.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 73,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after buying an additional 73,805 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 256 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total transaction of $75,020.80. Following the sale, the director owned 1,376 shares in the company, valued at $403,236.80. This trade represents a 15.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $364.00 to $317.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $378.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.00.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $301.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.32 and a 1-year high of $405.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.96.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.52%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

