Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,007 Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 48.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 84.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 88,233.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Shares of Triumph Financial stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.21 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.12. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $110.58.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $108.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

