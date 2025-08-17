Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,015 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Light & Wonder by 321.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,572,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,213 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Light & Wonder by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,174,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,728,000 after acquiring an additional 425,202 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Light & Wonder by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Light & Wonder by 463.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Light & Wonder

In other news, Director Jamie Odell bought 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $652,152.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,275 shares in the company, valued at $652,152.75. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Throsby bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,787,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 42,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,868.34. This represents a 90.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,756 shares of company stock worth $3,209,088 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $88.21 on Friday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.56 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.98.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 71.17%. The business had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on LNW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Light & Wonder from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.10.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

