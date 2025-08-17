Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,090 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 2,613.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Floor & Decor by 94.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,290 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Floor & Decor by 105.9% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,118,000 after purchasing an additional 48,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,173,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,665,000 after purchasing an additional 380,976 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.56.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND stock opened at $83.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.03 and a 200 day moving average of $81.20. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $124.68.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

