Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,210 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 815.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WABC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st.

Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.09. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 43.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.49%.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

