Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,326 Shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 69.9% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 22.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 40.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $1,581,972.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,105.22. The trade was a 18.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

A. O. Smith stock opened at $72.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. A. O. Smith Corporation has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $92.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 13.68%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AOS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

