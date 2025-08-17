Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,355 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 83.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.79. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $130.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $363.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,620,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,947,878.24. The trade was a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.