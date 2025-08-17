Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,445 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $23,623,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $652,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.42.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.7%

HAS opened at $81.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.66. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $81.31.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.82 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is -68.97%.

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.