Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,676 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in New York Times were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in New York Times by 437.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NYT shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New York Times from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of New York Times and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $60.11 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $44.83 and a one year high of $62.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average of $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $685.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. New York Times’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In other news, EVP William Bardeen sold 5,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $290,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,243 shares in the company, valued at $652,543.72. The trade was a 30.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 1,990 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $112,932.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 39,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,123.75. This represents a 4.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,490 shares of company stock worth $769,928 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New York Times Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.