Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,728 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BHE. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 336,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,276,000 after acquiring an additional 159,769 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter worth about $4,859,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 35.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 423,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after buying an additional 111,022 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 480.7% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 121,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 100,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,145,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

BHE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

NYSE BHE opened at $39.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.37. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $52.57.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $642.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.76%.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

