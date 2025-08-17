Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,948 Shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2,804.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 95.8% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In related news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $62,399.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 59,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,603.24. The trade was a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $170,612.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 72,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,778.80. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

EXAS opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.63. Exact Sciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $72.83.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $811.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

