Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 2,028 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,711,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,339,000 after acquiring an additional 779,095 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,751,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384,624 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,808,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,235,000 after acquiring an additional 315,869 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $132,701,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,104,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,779 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.10. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $241.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.72 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 26,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $975,174.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

