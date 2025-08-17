Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 2,213 Shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Match Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Match Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Match Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Match Group from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Match Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Match Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.44.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTCH opened at $38.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. Match Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $39.20.

Match Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.44%.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In related news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,889.76. This represents a 60.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.