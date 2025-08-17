Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 2,321 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,370,000 after acquiring an additional 35,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,573,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,974,000 after purchasing an additional 77,457 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 4.9%

NYSE:THS opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.12 million, a P/E ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 0.25. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $43.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $801.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.84 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

(Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

