Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 3,112 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 133,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.50 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.08.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 0.2%

BRX stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.29. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.89.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $339.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

