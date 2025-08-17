Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 3,329 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 468.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Up 0.1%

ALEX opened at $18.44 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63.

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is presently 84.11%.

(Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.