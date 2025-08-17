Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 3,693 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLKN. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 816.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,721,000 after acquiring an additional 30,880 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MillerKnoll by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 150,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 45,362 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MillerKnoll by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in MillerKnoll by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,280,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,508,000 after purchasing an additional 342,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLKN. Benchmark upgraded MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

MillerKnoll stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $30.56.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $961.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.80 million. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -133.93%.

MillerKnoll Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

