Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 488 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 39,574.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 686,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,500,000 after buying an additional 684,645 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth approximately $81,420,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth approximately $46,236,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1,946.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 275,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,486,000 after buying an additional 262,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,281,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,830,000 after buying an additional 208,851 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $86,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,508 shares of company stock worth $2,431,670. 22.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $192.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.40.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 1.8%

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $190.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.86. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.99 and a twelve month high of $198.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.45 and a 200-day moving average of $173.71.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $605.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.07 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

