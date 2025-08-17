Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 519 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $143.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS stock opened at $138.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.82. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $166.03.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $829.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.54 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.00%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

