Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 558 Shares of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Middleby were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Middleby by 116.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Middleby by 760.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Middleby by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Middleby by 60.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Middleby by 44.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Middleby alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 137,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.03 per share, with a total value of $20,280,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,276,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,069,737.02. The trade was a 4.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MIDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Middleby from $186.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Middleby from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Middleby to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Middleby from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Middleby

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $132.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.58. The Middleby Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.09 and a 52 week high of $182.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $977.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.59 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 11.06%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Middleby Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.