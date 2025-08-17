Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 724 Shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 159.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 39.6% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 154.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2,292.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $102.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $150.21. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.07. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $934.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

