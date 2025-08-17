Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 783 Shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,908,000 after acquiring an additional 20,726 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 16.1% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 100,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 13,920 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at about $381,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 16.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 10.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,891,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,668,000 after acquiring an additional 175,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In related news, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $179,009.37. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,231.44. This represents a 10.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $122,141.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $914,403.18. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,888 shares of company stock valued at $9,115,025. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.30.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

SNX opened at $147.40 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a one year low of $92.23 and a one year high of $153.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

