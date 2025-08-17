Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 8,239 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,239 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Certara were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Certara by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,213,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,674 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Certara by 864.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,779,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,590 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth $17,852,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter worth $4,439,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Certara by 590.1% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 431,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 368,821 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Certara Stock Up 0.5%
Certara stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.67. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 220.44 and a beta of 1.42. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on CERT shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Certara from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded Certara from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Certara from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Certara
Certara Profile
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Certara
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Energy Stocks to Gain Exposure to the Carbon Capture Boom
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- AI Glasses to Replace Smartphones? Meta Is Taking Aim at Apple
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- The Real Reason Ford Stock Is Rallying—Can It Keep Going?
Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.