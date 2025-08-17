Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 8,239 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,239 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Certara were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Certara by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,213,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,674 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Certara by 864.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,779,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,590 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth $17,852,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter worth $4,439,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Certara by 590.1% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 431,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 368,821 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara Stock Up 0.5%

Certara stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.67. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 220.44 and a beta of 1.42. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $104.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Certara had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CERT shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Certara from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded Certara from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Certara from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Certara

Certara Profile

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.