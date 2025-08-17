Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 954 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRH Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 95.0% in the first quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 363.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 32.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $86.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.04 and its 200-day moving average is $96.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.36. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.05 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 45.56%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $359,078.88. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,881.76. The trade was a 22.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

