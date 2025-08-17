Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 9,838 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,077 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,838 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RUN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,608 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $867,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 807.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Sunrun by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 585,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 381,593 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp upgraded Sunrun from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Sunrun from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sunrun from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Glj Research downgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

In other news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 8,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $86,588.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 679,044 shares in the company, valued at $7,340,465.64. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 8,909 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $96,217.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 446,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,407.60. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,866 shares of company stock valued at $553,083. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $22.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $569.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.42 million. Sunrun had a positive return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 120.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

