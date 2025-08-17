Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Position in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,637,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Novem Group raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 10,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,700. The trade was a 15.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $83.50 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Southern Copper Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $95.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.88. Southern Copper Corporation has a 1 year low of $74.84 and a 1 year high of $121.44.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous — dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 270.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Stories

