Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,375,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,476,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,125,668 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $269,308,000 after acquiring an additional 485,204 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 848,636 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after acquiring an additional 441,558 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 712.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 481,459 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after acquiring an additional 422,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $109.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $112.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.63.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The casino operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.11). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $208,375.44. Following the sale, the director owned 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $282,439.92. This trade represents a 42.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WYNN. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

