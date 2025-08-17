Mid Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 15th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Opendoor Technologies, AltC Acquisition, Sunrun, TeraWulf, and Rigetti Computing are the seven Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies with a medium market capitalization, typically ranging between about $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies are generally more established than small-caps but still offer higher growth potential than large-cap firms, making them a balance of moderate risk and reward. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.28. 93,856,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,988,023. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $57.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of NASDAQ TSLL traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.09. 104,871,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,126,813. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.69. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14.

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. operates a digital platform for residential real estate transactions in the United States. It buys and sells homes. The company's product offerings comprise sell to opendoor product that enables homeowners to sell their home directly to it and resell the home to a home buyer; list with opendoor product that allows customers to list their home on the MLS with opendoor and receive cash offer; and opendoor marketplace product that connects the home seller with an institutional or retail buyer.

Opendoor Technologies stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.24. 368,478,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,105,172. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. Opendoor Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

AltC Acquisition stock traded down $3.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.66. 12,116,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day moving average is $43.88. AltC Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

NASDAQ:RUN traded up $3.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,916,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,011,063. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $22.26.

TeraWulf (WULF)

NASDAQ:WULF traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,034,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,654,398. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $9.30.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

NASDAQ:RGTI traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,974,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,007,727. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $21.42.

