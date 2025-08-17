Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,719,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,505,000 after purchasing an additional 36,133 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 170,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth $56,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MORN. Wall Street Zen cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.86, for a total transaction of $2,246,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 9,442,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,924,627.66. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,750 shares of company stock worth $18,257,730. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN opened at $258.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $289.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.51. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $250.34 and a one year high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.19. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $605.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.84 million.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Morningstar Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.