Music Stocks To Watch Now – August 15th

Apple, Amazon.com, and Spotify Technology are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are collections of pre-recorded musical tracks made available through libraries or online platforms under royalty-free or rights-managed licenses for use in multimedia projects. By paying a one-time fee or subscription, creators can legally incorporate these ready-to-use compositions into videos, advertisements, films and other productions without commissioning custom scores. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.12. The company had a trading volume of 28,297,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,836,551. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.13 and its 200-day moving average is $213.37. Apple has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.22. 25,689,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,855,090. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded up $34.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $732.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,926,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,361. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $702.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $635.18. The company has a market capitalization of $149.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.69. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $319.07 and a one year high of $785.00.

