Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,778 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NETD. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,661,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 565,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 76,721 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,459,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,760,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 281,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 34,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 565,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $6,316,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,235,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,300. This trade represents a 31.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NETD opened at $11.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $431.29 million, a P/E ratio of 59.55 and a beta of -0.02.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

